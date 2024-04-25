Sneha Mehra appointed as DCP (South) Hyderabad

The Election Commission of India had asked State government to transfer P Sai Chaitanya, who was the DCP (south) and send a list of three IPS officer who can replace him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 08:33 PM

DCP Sneha Mehra.

Hyderabad: Sneha Mehra, a 2018 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Hyderabad by the State government.

The Election Commission of India had asked State government to transfer P Sai Chaitanya, who was the DCP (south) and send a list of three IPS officer who can replace him.

Also Read Hyderabad: Notices served to eight people for defaming public representatives

The State government sent list of three IPS officer to the commission and the ECI selected Sneha Mehra. The government asked the official to immediately take charge of the post and send a compliance report.

Sneha Mehra, is the first woman IPS officer to be posted as the DCP of the south zone considered to be a communally sensitive zone of Hyderabad.

The last DCP, P Sai Chaitanya was removed reportedly following complaints made against him by BJP leaders alleging the official was supporting the AIMIM party. Even, the MBT party had written to the Election Commission of India against the official following certain issues reported during State assembly elections 2023.