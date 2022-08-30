| Here Is What Netizens Have To Say About Shefali Shahs Performance In Delhi Crime 2

Here is what netizens have to say about Shefali Shah’s performance in ‘Delhi Crime 2’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

After giving a mind-blowing performance in ‘Human’ and then in ‘Jalsa’, the actor kick-started the year with success and went on to give yet another blockbuster with ‘Darlings’ and now that ‘Delhi Crime 2’ has been released, she is unstoppable.

Hyderabad: The talent hub Shefali Shah has always shown her potential as an actor whenever she came on-screen. While the actor has won the hearts of millions with her character of a tough cop, Vartika Chaturvedi, in her crime drama series ‘Delhi Crime’, she went on to take her character to new heights in the second season which has finally been released.

Shefali Shah is not a new name. She has been in the industry for 30 years and has time and again served her audience with spectacular performances. She is a reliable actor when it comes to content-rich films and moving acts. Now the netizens are constantly praising the actor for her noteworthy performance and how! Check out:

