Shefali Shah joins P&G Shiksha movement to shine a spotlight on #InvisibleGap in a child’s education

Shefali Shah believe that education is the key to unlocking a child’s full potential. This partnership with P&G Shiksha has made her cognisant of #InvisibleGaps.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:44 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: P&G Shiksha, the flagship CSR programme of P&G India, launched a first-of-its-kind nationwide movement to throw spotlight on a hidden issue called ‘Invisible Gap’, through a power-packed panel deliberation in Mumbai. Studies indicate that students in schools often fall behind in keeping pace with their classes.

When the child falls behind due to a gap in the fundamental conceptual understanding and the current learning level is not in line with the expected learning level as per the defined curriculum, an invisible learning gap is formed.

The discussion, centred around the theme of ‘Bridging Invisible Gaps’ and moderated by Priyanka Khanna, author and former journalist, brought together Shefali Shah, National Award-winning actor; Girish Kalyanaraman, vice-president – Brand Operations, P&G India; Ritesh Agarwal, assistant vice-president, educational initiatives; and Sagar Singh, faculty – Mathematics, Government High School, Banah Ki Ser, Sirmour (HP).

The panellists shared thought-provoking insights to explain #InvisibleGap, and how it significantly impacts children who perpetually keep trying to cope, and without the right support system drop out of school or face challenges in subsequent phases of life.

They also discussed the role that key stakeholders, including teachers, corporates, and society could play in bridging these gaps and ensuring that every child in India learns with conceptual understanding.

During the discussion, P&G Shiksha unveiled its new first-of-its kind campaign film which highlights the problem of ‘Invisible Gap’ through the thought-provoking story of Bindiya, a young girl who is impacted by the invisible gap and struggles to cope in the classroom.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Shefali Shah remarked, “I believe that education is the key to unlocking a child’s full potential. This partnership with P&G Shiksha has made me cognisant of #InvisibleGaps in learning that impact a vast number of children, when they fall behind expected learning levels. It’s heartening to see P&G Shiksha is working towards not just making this invisible gap visible, but also bridging it with relevant on-ground interventions.”

