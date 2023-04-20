Here’s a list of countries that legalized same-sex marriage

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has been opposing the petitions and said that same-sex marriages do not fit into the Indian template of a family.

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court of India is currently listening to a batch of petitions that were filed by LGBTQ community members to legalize same-sex marriages in the country. A 5-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is hearing the pleas.

While the apex court hears the arguments of both sides, here’s a list of countries that have already legalized same-sex marriage. The information is taken from a report called ‘Marriage Equality Around the World’ published by the Human Rights Campaign website.

https://www.hrc.org/resources/marriage-equality-around-the-world

There are currently 34 countries where same-sex marriage is legal: Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Uruguay.

Cuba, Andorra, and Slovenia legalized in the year 2022. Of the 34 countries, 23 countries have legalized same-sex marriage through legislation. Among these, Australia, Ireland, and Switzerland legalized same-sex marriage through legislation only after nationwide votes.

10 countries have legalized same-sex marriage through court decisions. Of them, 2 countries – South Africa and Taiwan – enacted legislation after courts mandated them to do so.