Here’s all you need to know about Telangana cops’ QR code system

Hyderabad: The QR Code complaint system launched by the Telangana State Police could help the law enforcement system, especially the She Teams, make major improvements in the way it responds, reacts and stops harassment of women.

The QR codes system, according to Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, will also help in getting a high-level perception of how safe citizens, particularly women, feel about their locality or work place or public places.

“Accessed through QR codes installed all over the State, the system provides robust analytics in the background that helps the She Team office to assess hotspots of crime against women in public places and assist in proactive policing,” he added.

The release of the revolutionary concept came after the weeklong activities of the Women Safety Wing in connection with the International Women’s Day. The activities held every day highlighted the modus operandi of crimes against women through variety of activities dedicated to each crime module. Crimes against women were deliberated through group discussions, Twitter chats and documentary film releases as well.

The final day on Monday saw the Women Safety Wing, in collaboration with Save the Children, the Legal Aid Center, Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad and Lead Life Foundation conducting a Virtual Celebration to celebrate the efforts, sacrifices and achievements of women in the presence of DGP M Mahendar Reddy and Swati Lakra, ADGP, Women Safety Wing.

Various partnership posters, a comprehensive brochure on the structure and the functions of the WSW, and brochures on cybercrimes were released on the occasion.

All about the QR Code system

• What is the QR Code system: A simple, easy to use and secure complaint and feedback mechanism

• Who is it for: Women who are subject to any kind of harassment in public places, offices, during travel, online / social media, phone etc

• Complaint system: Accessed through QR Codes installed at locations like metros, railway stations, bus stations, educational institutions, malls

• How does it work: Women can scan the QR Code and provide relevant information. The issue will be routed to appropriate She Team office for further processing

• Generic feedback: Accessed through QR codes installed all over the State, the system also provides analytics in the background that helps the She Teams assess hotspots of crime against women in public places and assist in proactive policing

• Service feedback: Provided as a link through SMS, WhatsApp or email to citizens who have availed services of She Teams. This form contains Key Performance Indicators of the SHE Team staff in the areas of Response, Issue Resolution, Professional Behaviour etc

