Here’s everything you need to know about today’s partial solar eclipse

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:51 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Several parts of the globe will witness a partial eclipse today. This occurrence will next be visible from India only in August of 2027 making this a rare phenomenon.

It will be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean. Most parts of India will also be able to witness the phenomenon, except a few States in the northeast region.

How long will the partial solar eclipse last?

The total duration of the partial solar eclipse is 1 hour, 39 minutes and 31 seconds. Different parts of the world will witness a different fraction of the sun that the moon would cover, depending on what part of the planet one views the phenomenon from.

In India, the highest eclipse fraction will be visible from northern regions, including Leh in Ladakh and New Delhi which have 55% and 44% visibility respectively. Hyderabad has a visibility of 19% from 4:59 pm to 5:45 pm. However, the end of the solar eclipse will not be visible from any part of India.

Where to live stream the eclipse?

As the solar eclipse is a rare and fascinating phenomenon, several institutes live stream the occurrence online. The Royal Observatory Greenwich will live stream on their YouTube channel beginning 05:05 am EDT along with astronomers’ commentary.

In India, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics will live stream from Ladakh starting at 4 pm IST.

Dos and don’ts during a solar eclipse

· Do not watch a solar eclipse with the naked eye as it may cause permanent damage to one’s eye.

· Do not use regular sunglasses for viewing solar eclipse glasses.

· Use the right eye shades such as aluminised Mylar, black polymer, or welding glass of shade number 14 to watch the eclipse.

· Use shades before looking up at the sky during the eclipse even if you are not viewing the sun directly.

· Keep children away from solar eclipse viewing places if you do not plan to supervise them.

· Avoid using your camera to record the eclipse if you are not equipped with the right gear.

· As the visibility may be hindered, use headlights while driving