Hyderabad to miss out on April 8 solar eclipse

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 02:50 PM

Hyderabad: The celestial spectacle of a solar eclipse is all set to captivate observers worldwide on April 8, marking the first such event of 2024. However, enthusiasts in Hyderabad and across India will miss out on this phenomenon, as the eclipse’s path of totality excludes the region.

The path of totality, where the moon completely obscures the sun, creating a total eclipse, traverses across Mexico from Sinaloa to Coahuila, then stretches over the United States from Texas to Maine, and finally extends into Canada from Ontario to Newfoundland.

While India won’t experience the total eclipse, a partial eclipse will still be visible across nearly all of North America. Additionally, a sliver of western Europe will also witness parts of the eclipse.

Experts at timeanddate.com have confirmed that the next eclipse visible in Hyderabad will be a total lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025.