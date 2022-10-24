Solar eclipse: Many temples in Telangana to remain closed on Tuesday

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Many temples across the State will remain closed on Tuesday on account of the solar eclipse. Some will have morning rituals and then reopen only on Wednesday.

The Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will be closed at 8.50 am on Tuesday and reopened at 10 am on Wednesday for darshans. Temple Executive Officer N Geetha said the temple would be opened at 3 am on Tuesday and closed at 8.50 am after performing the ritual of Nivedhana. Darshan facility would be provided only from 6.15 am to 8.15 am on the day and would resume from 10 am on Wednesday.

In Rajanna Sircilla, the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada will remain closed on Tuesday from 5 am to 6.30 pm. It will be opened after performing Samprokshana puja at 6.30 pm. Devotees will be allowed into the shrine after performing Mahanivedana, and Pradoshakala puja.

In Nirmal, the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple will remain closed, with the temple authorities stating that devotees would be allowed only on Wednesday.

The famous Kaleshwara Muktheswara temple in Bhupalpally will remain closed from 5.30 am on Tuesday to 7 am on Wednesday. Devotees have been urged not visit the temple in view of the closure on account of the eclipse. The temple will be opened at 7 am on Wednesday after Samprokshana rituals, Executive Officer Mahesh said.

The Bhadrakali temple and Thousand Pillar temples in Warangal and Hanamkonda respectively will also be closed due to the solar eclipse. Bhadrakali temple chief priest Sheshu said devotees would be allowed on Wednesday, when the Kedareswara Vatram would also be held.