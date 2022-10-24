Kothagudem: Bhadradri Temple to be closed on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

File Photo

Kothagudem: In view of the partial solar eclipse on Tuesday, the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam in the district will be closed for devotees, temple executive officer B Shivaji said.

In a statement here, he said the temple would be closed at 10 am on Tuesday after performing Nitya Kalyanam and Sudarshana Homam. The temple would be opened at 7.15 pm on the day to perform cleansing, Samprokshanam, Shanti Homam and other rituals.

The devotees could visit the temple to have darshan of the deity on Wednesday, he added.