Here’s everything you need to know about world’s first 3D-printed rocket

The primary goal of the whole mission was to prove to the world that launching a rocket made entirely by 3D printing was possible.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:02 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: California-based aerospace startup Relativity Space’s Terran 1 booster, the world’s first 3D-printed rocket, was launched from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. While it failed to reach orbit in a test flight, it still made history.

In fact, reaching the orbit was actually never guaranteed. The primary goal of the whole mission was to prove to the world that launching a rocket made entirely by 3D printing was possible.

“Today’s launch proved Relativity’s 3D-printed rocket technologies that will enable our next vehicle, Terran R. We successfully made it through Max-Q, the highest stress state on our printed structures,” they tweeted.

The mission’s name was also quite laid back – “Good Luck, Have Fun”. With no payloads on its back, the rocket did the task it was expected of.

“This is the biggest proof point for our novel additive manufacturing approach. Today is a huge win, with many historic firsts. We also progressed through Main Engine Cutoff and Stage Separation. We will assess flight data and provide public updates over the coming days,” they added.

The Terran 1 has nine Aeon engines on the rocket’s first stage and an Aeon Vac engine on the second. In a first, these use a combination of liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas as fuel. It has a maximum payload capacity of 1,250 kilograms.