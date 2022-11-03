Here’s how Hothur Shadab Wahab became a saviour for Bangalore people during the Covid 19 pandemic

Hyderabad: To wish well for others is one thing but to make sure it happens with your work, is something else. Indian business tycoon Hothur Shadab Wahab is a person who falls in the latter category. With the help of his charity organisation named ‘Hothur Foundation’, the maverick is always on the forefront to do whatever the best he can for the poor people and the marginalised communities.

During the worsts of situations that the world has faced, the last two years in the pandemic, his foundation helped needy patients and their families to get oxygen which helped in saving hundreds of lives. His foundation also started an initiative called #HothurNutriMeals to provide food to the helpless and hungry people during the challenging times. Notably, the foundation, under the leadership of Wahab, was able to feed roughly around 5 lakh economically backward people living in and around Bangalore.

The speciality of this initiative is that it not just provides meals to the hungry, but it is also focussed on providing people with nutritious food three times a day. Interestingly, the foundation also caters to the remote and the rural areas of Bengaluru. It has set up kitchens where the meals are prepared keeping in compliance with the Covid-19 safety norms. Even though they feed hundreds of people on a daily basis, the quality of food isn’t compromised in any which way and it is made sure that the needy people get nutritious food every time it is delivered to them.

Talking about his initiative, Wahab says, “Our food vans and trucks deliver hot meals to thousands of people in the remotest part in and around the city. Special care is taken while packaging the meals and also during the transportation. In the past one year alone, with our gigantic efforts, we were able to feed 20 lakh people. I am happy that we are trying our best to serve people in desperate need of help but we have a very long way to go.”