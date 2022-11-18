| Heres How To Download All Your Data On Twitter

Here’s how to download all your data on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:50 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: Post Elon Musk’s acquisition, the future of Twitter looks bleak with mass layoffs and the majority of employees looking at quitting. Musk has even issued an ultimatum to employees asking them to prepare for a hardcore Twitter or leave with three months of pay as part of the deal.

With several reports noting that many teams are opting out, including some of which are critical to the social media website’s functioning, netizens are worried that the platform goes down in the coming weeks or months.

And amid all the chaos, it is natural for anyone to worry about losing one’s tweets, DMs and, most importantly, the connections they have made on the micro-blogging site.

Well, here’s how you can download all your Twitter archives from Twitter:

On your iPhone or Android device, go to your account settings by clicking on your profile picture. Go to Settings & Support and click on Settings and privacy. Then click on your account and click ‘Download an archive of your data’.

Verify your password and then click the ‘Request data button’. Twitter will alert you when your download is ready through a push notification and an email.

After it has been completed, you can download a ZIP file that contains your tweets and all the information associated with your Twitter account.