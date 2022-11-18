Tumblr users rise up with Twitter’s downfall

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:34 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

While Tumblr users, who have stuck around on the site, are not sure if they want the users back on the platform, they shared posts saying “me and the girls who still use Tumblr in 2022”.

Hyderabad: As Twitter users seem to be bidding goodbye to the micro-blogging platform with all that is going on and the mass resignation of employees, some social media users are looking for a new platform while some are also looking back at their old Tumblr accounts, and coming back actively on Instagram.

Tumblr is one of the trending topics on Twitter, all the users have been tweeting their Tumblr and other social media usernames as well. Tumblr was also down as many users were going back to this social media platform.

The social media platform took to its Twitter account a picture saying “welcome home cheaters” for the users who are coming back to this platform from Twitter.

A user wrote “she saw her moment and got glossed up for it”, referring to Tumblr during the Twitter downfall.

There have also been many memes circulating by users about Tumblr getting their users back due to Twitter’s downfall and those who are going to have a hard time figuring out how to use Tumblr again.