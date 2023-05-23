Here’s how to edit WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS devices

Published Date - 01:47 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature where users can edit sent messages within 15 minutes on the instant messaging platform. WhatsApp recently took to its Twitter handle to announce the news. The most-requested feature is now available across the world.

Here’s how you can edit a sent message on WhatsApp:

Update the app to the latest version from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to access the feature. The update is rolling out in phases, so it might take a few more days to arrive on your device.

You can only edit a message on WhatsApp within 15 minutes. However, when you edit a message, it indicates that the message has been edited. A single message can be edited multiple times.

The WhatsApp edit feature can be used in individual chats and group chats. To edit a message, long-press on a text that you intend to edit, select the three dots in the top right corner, then choose “Edit” option. Edit the message and resend it.

Currently, you can only edit messages on Android and iOS devices. If you are using WhatsApp web on a PC or Mac, you will only be able to edit the message on the primary device.

