Here’s how to make your own Spotify festival lineup using Instafest app

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:31 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: It’s almost the end of the year, which means it’s that time where music lovers wait for this year’s Spotify ‘Wrapped’ — a list of the kind of music that users have been listening to the whole year — to be released. However, while Spotify has not yet made the 2022 edition of the list yet, here’s a new app that helps you with creating your own list.

Called ‘Instafest’, the web application allows users to create their own custom fake festival line-up based on their Spotify listening habits and generates what looks like a festival poster. The app was created by University of California Santa Cruz Student Anshay Saboo.

Here’s how to create a custom fake festival line-up using Instafest:

1. Go to the https://www.instafest.app/

2. Click on the green button that says “Sign in with Spotify” button

3. Log in to your Spotify account

4. Select whether you want to include your top artistes from the last 4 weeks, the last 6 months or your all-time top artistes

5. Choose the visual style you would like the poster to have

6. Choose a name for your fake festival

7. Click on the “Save and Share” button to download the auto-generated graphic and share it wherever you like