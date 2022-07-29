Here’s how to use Google Maps’ Street View feature

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:33 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: In an attempt to make navigating better and help people explore virtually, Google has rolled out the Street View feature in India.

As of now, the feature is available only in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar. It will be made available to around 50 more cities in the country by the end of 2022.

While navigating Google maps is an everyday thing, the street view makes everything more real and more accurate. It enables users to explore a neighborhood while they are in another part of the world. The app provides a complete 360-degree view of the streets.

Google launched this feature in partnership with Genesys International, a mapping solutions company, and Tech Mahindra.

Here’s how you can access the Street View on Google Maps:

Go to the Google Maps app on your phone Tap on the diamond-shaped maps type icon that’s located on the top right Disable other map types and click on the Street View option Go back to the Search bar and type the location Click on the Directions, the route map will appear here Slide up the below Start panel and you will find the route directions Scroll down and you will find small images beside the directions Click on the images and move your finger at different angles to get a 360 degrees view of the street Slide left and switch the directions to move further

