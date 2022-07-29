Here’s how to use Google Maps’ Street View feature

Hyderabad: In an attempt to make navigating better and help people explore virtually, Google has rolled out the Street View feature in India.
As of now, the feature is available only in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar. It will be made available to around 50 more cities in the country by the end of 2022.
While navigating Google maps is an everyday thing, the street view makes everything more real and more accurate. It enables users to explore a neighborhood while they are in another part of the world. The app provides a complete 360-degree view of the streets.
Google launched this feature in partnership with Genesys International, a mapping solutions company, and Tech Mahindra.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .