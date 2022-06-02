Here’s how you can make studying interesting

By Sarada Gayathri Published: Published Date - 11:43 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: Studying and reading continuously on a daily basis might get tedious or boring after a while. And thus, it is important to come up with tricks and techniques that can keep you glued to the books even if they don’t attract you much.

You may want to take a break, but end up thinking about studying while on a break. So, to avoid this confusion, let’s just try to make learning itself a fun task. Here’s how:

Learn like you are talking

Although there might be a lot of syllabus to cover in varied subjects, avoid being a bookworm or slog on a daily basis. Sometimes, adapt to interactive learning – where you read and learn as if you are talking or explaining it to someone. By doing this, you are not just reading but also hearing the material which will help you memorize even the minutest of details. Try to make it look like a conversation with yourself about the subject you are studying.

Find different ways to gain knowledge

Many people would have told you that reading books and material is the only way to gain knowledge. Well, gone are the days when books were our sole source for any information. Now, you can gather knowledge by following any public examinations tutor online or on YouTube. Take a break from reading and watch videos related to the subject for a different perspective on the subject. Moreover, you can make the task also interesting by preparing charts, diagrams, tables or even an excel sheet about the subjects completed and yet to be covered with the help of colours and tags – they might motivate you to concentrate and be determined in the long run.

Make learning fun

When you think of studying a subject, you might feel a lag as it might not seem like a very interesting thing to do. However, when you study in the presence of co-aspirants, there might be a sense of competition of the syllabus covered by each one of you on a day while also keeping you hooked to reading. Also, you can clear each other’s doubts and also interact about different subjects through discussions and debates to make it more interesting.

Keep your personal tensions away

Usually when we have something troubling at the back of our mind, it might be difficult to study in peace. Thus, it is very important to know how to manage your personal hardships so they don’t pose a threat to your goals of achieving a job. Keep in mind only three things in a day – eat, sleep, study and repeat. Throw the rest of the things out of your mind and stay focused with single-minded attention.