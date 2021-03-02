IBS recognised at the 31st Case Centre Awards

The UK-based TCC is the independent home of the case method and its awards celebrate worldwide excellence in case teaching and writing, according to a press release.

By | Published: 5:19 pm

Hyderabad: ICFAI Business School (IBS) case “Disney Enters Streaming Space: Can it Disrupt the Disruptor?”, authored by Syeda Maseeha Qumer and Dr Debapratim Purkayastha, won at The Case Centre (TCC) Awards 2021, in the “Knowledge, Information and Communication Systems Management” category.

The UK-based TCC is the independent home of the case method and its awards celebrate worldwide excellence in case teaching and writing, according to a press release.

Dr. Purkayastha, Director at the IBS Case Research Center, said, “in a very tough year marked by the pandemic, IBS had a record 18 bestselling cases this year, which is next only to Harvard. Our students are taught with the same cases that are taught at the world’s best B-Schools, and thus help them transform into well-rounded, future-ready professionals.”

The other winners in The Case Centre Awards include Harvard Business School, INSEAD, Darden, Ivey Business School, MIT Sloan School of Management, etc., the press release added.

