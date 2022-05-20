Here’s why Bharti Singh and Haarsh want Farah Khan to return ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:57 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: Under the reins of Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Friday Special Host Farah Khan, ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ on Voot has emerged as the one-stop destination for comedy and entertainment with some of the biggest names in showbiz joining the “Khatra Khatra” bandwagon in each episode. Now that the first season of the interactive comedy game show is nearing its conclusion, Bharti and Haarsh have announced that Farah Khan will be returning to the second season of the show as well, along with them!

In one of the latest episodes of the show, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa took the audience by a wave of laughter when they revealed the reason behind wanting Farah Khan on board for ‘The Khatra Khatra Show – Season 2’. Bharti jokingly said, “Farah ma’am set pe bohot achcha khaana laati hai yaar,” to which, Haarsh continued sharing, “Jaise Khatta Aloo aur Junglee Mutton!”

To find out Farah Khan’s reaction to the same, tune in to ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ streaming now on Voot!

Watch ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, from Monday to Friday, at 7 pm on Voot and 11 pm on Colors.