Here’s your fashion gift guide for ‘Rakhi’

Finding that perfect gift that puts a smile on your siblings' face can be a daunting task, so we made it easier for you!

By IANS Updated On - 07:09 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that symbolises the unconditional love, support and protection that siblings offer each other throughout their lives. It’s that time of the year where shopping for colourful Rakhis and last-minute scurrying around for the perfect gift for your sibling takes up most of your time. Finding that perfect gift that puts a smile on your siblings’ face can be a daunting task, so we made it easier for you!

Fossil

Embrace classic charm with Fossil’s sophisticated designs. Whether it’s a sleek stainless-steel band or a leather strap, Fossil watches exude understated luxury, making them perfect for both casual and formal occasions.

Armani Exchange

Gift an Armani Exchange watch for a trendy yet timeless statement. The brand’s minimalist designs with bold accents reflect a contemporary taste. A sleek Armani Exchange watch can effortlessly complement any outfit, making it a versatile gift choice.

Diesel

For the fashion-forward sibling, Diesel watches are an excellent choice. With their distinctive rugged and industrial-inspired designs, Diesel timepieces exude a unique charm. These watches are a fusion of edgy style and precise timekeeping.

Mia by Tanishq

Our collection, lovingly crafted and curated for the occasion, is a tribute to the beautiful sibling bonds celebrated during Raksha Bandhan. It encapsulates the essence of this festival in exquisite jewellery pieces

Rakhis by Tipsyfly

Raksha Bandhan is an occasion to reaffirm your love for your sibling, and what better way than celebrating it with some rakhi options from the brand Tipsyfly.

You’ll find a wide range of rakhis to choose from, be it the photo one , a personalised name,evil eye, crochet rakhi and many more to celebrate your bond and relationship with your brother/sisters and even with your bhabhi.

Check out the amazing rakhi collection from Tipsyfly on the website www.tipsyfly.com

Archana Aggarwal’s exquisite Raksha Bandhan collection strengthens the bonds of love

The collection captures the true essence of sibling love, combining classic and contemporary designs with meticulous precision. Each piece is a masterpiece, representing the beauty of this wonderful celebration. From delicate bracelets exuding elegance to elaborate pendants reflecting timeless beauty, each jewelry piece is crafted with care.

Majnun Collection

Majnun’ is a testament to those who are besotted, crazy in love. As a collection in collaboration with Pavitra Rajaram, the rugs from Jaipur Rugs explore historic design traditions from across the Indian Subcontinent. Seeped into the legacies of craftsmanship along the Silk Route, the collection takes inspiration from the ancient cultures of Persia, China, and India and interprets them into a modern idiom, for a global audience.

Timeless Elegance in Bracelets

Both the collections showcase an array of sparkling diamond bracelets, including the classic tennis bracelets and chain bracelets and that remind one of the timeless natures of sibling relationships. These bracelets are meticulously crafted with brilliant De Beers Forevermark natural pave diamonds and are set in 18k yellow, white or rose gold, adding to their allure.

The perfect shoe for everyday runners

Owning a good pair of running shoes can make a lot of difference while running longer on the roads, and at the same time give a stylish and sporty edge to your look. If your sibling loves to go for regular runs, the all-new Adidas Switch Fwd seems to have what it takes to make your sibling run a bit longer. Constructed using cutting-edge design processes, the shoe’s engine “ the EVA compound midsole, converts weight into forward motion, unlocking the potential of athletes.

Aukera

Aukera is pioneering the future of sustainable luxury with our exquisite lab-grown diamonds, it stands for zero compromise on cut, colour, clarity and carat. Most importantly, it’s stand for conscious choice & gives you international standards of perfection in quality, design and creating real value for you. Thier diamonds are cut for maximum brilliance, and are graded high on carat, clarity and colour on globally accepted certification systems. Aukera brings you International trends with classic and contemporary designs.

QUA

QUA presents ‘modern classics,’ embodying empowerment and timeless elegance for women. QUA has crafted a collection that speaks of its brand philosophy and lies a deeply feministic and empowering perspective which is perfect for gifting. You’ll encounter a range of captivating designs and thoughtful details that personify the contemporary woman’s spirit.

Comet

Comet, an indigenous sneaker brand, emerges with visionary aspirations, poised to reshape India’s sneaker scene. With its signature sneakers exuding style and innovation, Comet embodies a distinct essence and fashion-forward ethos. Indian homegrown sneaker brands now stand as ideal gifts, encapsulating local pride, trendsetting designs. Give the gift of Comet’s authentic style and be part of the homegrown revolution in footwear.

Golden Plated Silver Fusion Stud Earrings

Add a pop of color with these stunning gold plated silver stud earrings. The inlay design features a fusion of turquoise, kundan, coral, and glass that creates a festive and eye-catching appeal. Elevate their style with these elegant earrings.

Daniel Wellington Watch for Women

This watch’s timeless design and modern simplicity make it a perfect accessory for any occasion. A gift that not only tells time but also captures the essence of your sister’s sophistication and style.

Daily Objects Sling Crossbody Bag

Just when you think you’ve added enough gifts to your list, don’t forget to add another. Elevate your sister’s model-like look with a trendy-edgy cross body bag that will help her carry everything she needs with ease.

Delsey Paris Tote

Spacious and convenient, this Tote is perfect for everyday use and travel. Made from durable, eco-friendly chevron pattern using recycled water bottles with vegan leather trims, the tote is water-repellent with interior zipper pockets and a smart band on the back making it easy to travel with for any occasion.

Price: Rs. 7,500/-

Vogue Eyewear – Female

Experience sophistication with Vogue Eyewear. Crafted for women, these frames combine BUTTERFLY design for a blend of timeless and modern appeal. Available in various multicolored options, the exquisite acetate guarantees style and comfort. Redefine elegance, leaving a lasting impact with frames that effortlessly capture attention.

Price: Rs. 2,990/- onwards Availability: The latest collection of Vogue Eyewear styles will be available at all leading stores and online portals like Titan Eyeplus, AJIO and Nykaa.

Philips TAH8506BK

These headphones come with fully immersive sound that offers an extraordinary cinematic experience that puts you right in the middle of action & multi-point connect feature which allows the user to switch smoothly between the devices. One can enjoy their TV shows, play games, and listen to crystal-clear music on-the-go. Furthermore, the Philips TAH8506BK is equipped with the latest technology in adaptive active noise cancellation, customizable EQ – 4 preset modes, and adjustable ambient mode that lets one listen to the background according to their requirement.

Price: Rs. 14,999/-

Celebrate Rakhi With Thoughtful Gifts From Homegrown Brand B77

B77’s commitment to conscious styling for life shatters the misconception that sustainable fashion is lacking in elegance. Among the carefully crafted options, Leiliani and Saffire stand out as the ideal Rakhi presents. Adorned with captivating floral patterns, these pieces encapsulate the beauty of relationships and the brand’s dedication to sustainability.

Availability: https://www.b77life.com/in/

Satin Asymmetric Gathered Top, URBANIC

Perfect choice for this rakhi. Gift your sister Satin asymmetrical gathered top. Pair it up with classy pants and she’s all good to go. Definitely, a good pick!

Price: Rs. 1790/- Link: https://in.urbanic.com/details/satin-asymmetric-gathered-top-110654?vid=8

Gucci Bamboo 1947

An instant emblem forged by a flame, the curved bamboo handle crowns a leather handbag in 1947, marking the House’s path as an innovator in craftsmanship and luxury. Today, the renowned design of the Gucci Bamboo 1947 is at the heart of the House’s signature bag collection, representing how a creative instinct propelled by profound know-how has led Gucci to where it is today. Presented in different combinations that evoke diverse attitudes, the top handle bag comes in varying sizes and materials. The line is presented in timeless colour palettes as well as seasonal variations and is enriched by refined evening styles and precious leather iterations.