Sale of customised rakhis goes up in Hyderabad

Rakhi has transformed from a simple thread to an artistic expression of affection

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sat - 12 August 23

Shopkeepers are going all out to attract customers with fancy and personalised rakhis which are in trend. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: As Raksha Bandhan approaches, the air is filled with anticipation and excitement, not only among siblings, but also among businesses. Rakhi sales are on the rise, as this centuriesold tradition continues to evolve with changing times.

Rakhi has transformed from a simple thread to an artistic expression of affection. The growth in the popularity of this festival has led to an increasing demand for unique and creatively designed rakhis. Hyderabadis have already hopped onto the festive mode and started buying rakhis for their brothers, while shopkeepers have been trying to keep up with the unique and creative rakhis to stock their shops.

Krishna, who put up a stall for Raksha Bandhan at Begumpet, said, “We have been selling almost 250-300 rakhis per day. While a few customers look for traditional rakhis, many also look at modern designs and every year the designs and style of rakhis differ.” The exchange of rakhis and gifts between brothers and sisters has taken on new dimensions. It has become a trend for women to get customised rakhis made for their brothers with either their names, funny nickname, or pictures. “Customers have been looking for unique and personalised rakhi this season with names, pictures, and various other customisations,” said Purav Shah, owner of Printolio, a custom- made products and printing services company.

Rakhis are also being created using a wide range of materials, such as silk, beads, zari, and eco-friendly options. The trend has contributed to an increase in sales, catering to different preferences. Apart from buying different rakhis, siblings have been going the extra mile and pre-booking an array of thoughtfully curated gift hampers for one another. Many small businesses, gifting services, and others have introduced their unique rakhi hampers designed for siblings, and these are quickly flying off the shelves.

