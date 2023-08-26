TSRTC to run 3,000 special buses for Raksha Bandhan

These special buses will operate on August 29, 30 and 31 with 1,000 services running each day.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:22 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for bus users by arranging a total of 3,000 special buses for the forthcoming Raksha Bandhan across the State.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar on Saturday held a video conference and reviewed the arrangements and facilities being provided to the passengers. Special buses have been arranged according to the passenger traffic on the routes from Hyderabad to Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Hanamkonda, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Godavarikhani, Manchiryal, etc.

Special teams will be deployed at rush areas like Uppal, LB Nagar, Aramghar, JBS and MGBS.

Last year, TSRTC earned revenue of Rs.20 crore on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on a single day. The overall Occupancy Rate was recorded at about 87 per cent with 12 bus depots recording 100 per cent occupancy.

“Not even in the united Andhra Pradesh State this income was earned during Raksha Bandhan festival. Based on previous experience, we want to introduce special buses this year as well,” Sajjanar said. Officials were advised to coordinate with the police and transport department in the areas were the passenger traffic was high.

For advance reservation, logon to www.tsrtconline.in or contact 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.