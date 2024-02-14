Hero MotoCorp announces prices of Maverick 440, opens bookings

The much-awaited motorcycle will be available in three variants – Base, Mid and Top at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 08:27 PM

Maverick 440

Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has announced on Wednesday that booking for its flagship motorcycle – Maverick 440 will start on Wednesday across the country.

Customers can book their motorcycles at specified Hero MotoCorp customer outlets as well as digitally by visiting www.heromotocorp.com. Deliveries of the motorcycle to customers will commence from April onwards, the two-wheeler company said in a press release.

The much-awaited motorcycle will be available in three variants – Base, Mid and Top at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price point of Rs 1,99,000 (ex-showroom) for the base model, Rs 2,14,000 (ex-showroom) for the mid model and Rs 2,24,000 (ex-showroom) for the top model.

According to the press release, the company is also launching a ‘Welcome to Mavrick Club Offer’ which will be available to customers who book the Mavrick 440 before March 15. They will get a customised Mavrick Kit of accessories and merchandise worth Rs.10,000.

The Mavrick 440 represents Hero MotoCorp’s s path-breaking foray into the middle-weight motorcycle segment. It is fitted with an air cooled with oil cooler 2V single-cylinder 440cc ‘TorqX’ engine with electronic fuel injection.

This long-stroke engine delivers 27 bhp at 6000 rpm and a torque of 36 Nm at 4000 rpm. Specifically designed for high low-end torque, over 90% of the peak torque is accessible from just 2000 rpm, providing a smooth and stress-free ride for city commuting and highway journeys.

Performance-wise, the Mavrick 440 features a 6-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch, The specially crafted 0° steel radial pattern tyres ensure support during extreme lean angles.

The motorcycle will be available in five colour options that will be spread across three variants. The base version is available in Arctic White. The mid variant is available in two colours – Celestial Blue and Fearless Red. The top variant is available in Phantom Black and Enigma Black colour options.