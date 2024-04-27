Hyderabad: Father and two sons treated for kidney stones at AINU

27 April 2024

Hyderabad: Urologists at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) on Saturday announced that the have treated a family in which the father and two sons were suffering from kidney stones.

The father and elder son had been operated on previously, while the younger son of nine years recently developed kidney stones and needed emergency surgery. “Although we can’t say it’s inheritance, it’s essential to be cautious when anyone in the family has a similar issue,” Urologist, AINU, Dr. Deepak Ragoori.

Dr Ragoori has advised parents to take their children for regular checkups and recommends regular periodic follow-ups for children diagnosed with stones. A comprehensive metabolic evaluation is crucial to identify any treatable causes in this age group. It’s important to note that we cannot advise children about food restrictions because they are at a growing age and require a variety of nutrients. Additionally, children often engage in physical activities and may not consume enough water.

If your child has been diagnosed with kidney stones, seek medical advice and follow-up regularly. With appropriate medical intervention, conditions like excessive uric acid production or calcium deposits caused by parathyroid hormone imbalance can be treated, the AINU specialists added.