Yudhvir Foundation memorial award for Sridevi Prasad of Shankar Foundation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 04:23 PM

Hyderabad: The 31 st Yudhvir Foundation Memorial Award will be presented to Sridevi Prasad of Shankar Foundation for her work in the field of quality rehabilitation services and empowering the lives of people with special needs.

The Yudhvir memorial award function will be held on Tuesday, April 30 from 4.30 pm at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium, King Kothi and the award, which comes with a cash award of Rs. One lakh and citation, will be handed over to Sridevi Prasad by Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya.

In 2000, Sridevi Prasad established Shankar Foundation to support people with special needs through quality rehabilitation from childhood to old age. In the last 24 years, the Foundation has equipped 1,200 children and adults with therapy, education, vocational and transitional training, employability and independent living.

Sridevi Prasad is also credited for launching three distinct programmes Shraddha-Saburi for education, Samardh-Saakaar for creating employment for adults aged 18 to 30 and Sannidhi-Swanthana, which is a residential facility.

Supported by these three programmes, several people with special needs have found employment with leading companies such as Wells Fargo Bank, Tata Advance Systems and LTI Mindtree; while others are making a dignified living with organic produce, soaps and other handicrafts.