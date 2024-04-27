Hyderabad: Motorist killed in road crash in Suraram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 03:00 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A motorist died on the spot after a rashly driven truck mowed him down in Suraram on the city outskirts on Saturday.

The victim, Sai Praveen (38), a resident of Jeedimetla, who worked for a private firm was proceeding from Medchal towards Jeedimetla on his motorcycle when the mishap occurred.

On reaching Jyothi Milk Farm, the rashly driven truck hit him. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot, the police said.

The Suraram police booked a case of negligence causing death and are investigating.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the absconding truck driver.