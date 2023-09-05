| Heroin Worth Over Rs 16 Lakh Recovered From Mizoram Village Near Myanmar Border

08:57 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Aizawl: Heroin worth Rs 16.73 lakh was seized from a Mizoram village close to the Myanmar border, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles in collaboration with the state excise department recovered 23.9 gram of heroin at Zote village in Champhai district on Monday, the paramilitary force said.

No person has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The recovered heroin, which was concealed in two soap cases, was handed over to the excise and narcotics department, the statement added.