Heroin worth Rs 4.82 Cr seized in Mizoram’s Champhai, 4 held

Assam Rifles along with the Excise and Narcotics Department arrested four individuals and recovered Heroin worth Rs 4.82 crore

By ANI Published Date - 10:40 AM, Mon - 25 September 23

Champhai: Assam Rifles along with the Excise and Narcotics Department arrested four individuals and recovered Heroin worth Rs 4.82 crore from Champhai district in three separate operations, said an official statement on Monday.

“In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered Heroin (weighing – 689.52 grams) worth Rs 4.82 crore in general area Chhungte and Zote, Champhai district on September 23-24, 2023 in three separate operations,” read a statement from Assam Rifles.

The operations were carried out by combined teams of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department Champhai based on specific information. During the operation, four individuals were also arrested, it added.

The apprehended individuals and the entire consignment of Heroine worth Rs 4,82,66,400 have been handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department Champhai for further legal proceedings, it said.

The statement further said that the ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of smuggling in Mizoram, it added.

Earlier last week, Assam Rifles seized a large number of contraband drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore and arrested a person in Mizoram’s Champhai district, according to an official statement from Assam Rifles.

“Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 20 soap cases of Heroin No 4 (weighing 237 gms) worth Rs 1.65 crores in the general area Zokawthar, Champhai district yesterday,” it said.

“The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles along with the representative of Zokhawthar Police Station based on specific information,” added the statement.