Heroin worth Rs 1.6 crore recovered in Mizoram, one held

Personnel of the Assam Rifles have recovered 237 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.65 crore from Zokhawthar area in Champhai district

By PTI Published Date - 12:30 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Representational Image

Aizawl: Personnel of the Assam Rifles have recovered 237 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.65 crore from Zokhawthar area in Champhai district, officials said on Friday.

A 25-year-old Myanmar national was apprehended on Thursday for possessing the contraband, they said.

The accused and the seized heroin were handed over to Zokhawthar Police for further legal proceedings, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.