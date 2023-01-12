HET and ICAR inaugurate Agro Youth Summit at Kanha Shanti Vanam

It was inaugurated by Deputy Director General, ICAR, RC Agarwal, and Guide of HET, Kamlesh Patel Daaji. The summit intends to empower the youth of the country studying agriculture with knowledge transfer and technical know-how while keeping meditative minds on the heart of agricultural advancements.

Hyderabad: Heartfulness Education Trust (HET), in association with the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), Government of India, inaugurated a three-day Agro Youth Summit at Kanha Shanti Vanam located on the outskirts of the city.

HET and ICAR signed an MoU in August 2022 to hold the summit from January 12-13 to help over 2,00,000 students studying agriculture in India to utilise the resources from HET.

The students are expected to gain insights into the Heartfulness facility as well at Kanha Shanti Vanam through their tissue culture lab, bio charcoal projects, and hydroponics, among others for exploration.

The visit at the summit also carries course credits (2 credit courses for 30 hours) and the attendance is, therefore, counted.

“It’s a matter of great pride for me because this agro youth fest is being organised in one of the most beautiful places in our country on the auspicious occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, and in the presence of a great motivator – Daaji,” said RC Agarwal, Deputy Director General, ICAR.