Telangana: Stress management sessions for inter students

By | Published: 5:57 pm

Hyderabad: To guide students in coping up with the examination stress and instill confidence among them, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education in collaboration with Heartfulness Education Trust is holding online sessions on stress management.

The live lessons will be held on ‘Manage Exam Stress-The Heartfulness Way’ for intermediate students of all government and private colleges from 11 am to 12.30 pm on February 21 and 28.

On Sunday, live sessions will be on topics stress and courage, while on February 28, students will have sessions on the topics of resilience and time.

To join the live lessons, visit the link https://www.youtube.com/c/HeartfulnessEducation/live.

