Hetero Drugs adopts 2,543 acres of forest area in Telangana

Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: In an attempt to strengthen the State government’s efforts to improve green cover, pharma giant Hetero Drugs has adopted 2,543 acres of Mambapur- Nallavelli forest area on Monday.

Hetero Chairman Partha Saradhi Reddy planted saplings and laid foundation stone at the urban forest. On the occasion, he appreciated Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar’s Green India Challenge initiative, which motivated Hetero Drugs to come forward for the adoption.

Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs five crore to the State government in the presence of Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy, MP Santosh Kumar and forest officials. Mumbapur urban forest block is located near Gundlapochampalli in Sangareddy district. The urban forestry is extended in 3 compartments wherein Mumbapur (1,777 acres) and Nallavelli (766 acres) are adopted by Hetero Pharma.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had recently visited Narsapur forest area and ordered forest officials to take proper care and protection as it is located near Outer Ring Road touching industrial corridors and highways of Narsapur-Medak-Bhodhan. Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar appreciated Hetero Pharma for its social commitment to protect greenery by adopting urban forest.

As part of the adoption, there would be stabilisation of 2,543 acres of urban forest by fencing almost 25 km periphery and development of a small eco-park by the money donated by Hetero.

