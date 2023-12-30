Nani’s Hi Nanna OTT release date out

The movie's success in theaters speaks volumes about its compelling narrative and exceptional acting, drawing acclaim from viewers, fans, and critics alike. With its imminent digital premiere, "Hi Nanna" is set to amplify its buzz.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:28 AM, Sat - 30 December 23

Nani’s latest film, “Hi Nanna,” has been a heartfelt journey for audiences since its cinematic release on December 7. Directed and written by newcomer Shouryuv, this romantic and emotional drama has garnered praise for its moving performances and soul-stirring music. Now, gearing up for its digital debut on Netflix, the film is poised to reach an even wider audience, building on its already growing acclaim.

In a strategic move, the creators have struck a deal with Netflix for its streaming rights, showcasing their confidence in the film’s ability to resonate globally. The pre-release deal, valued at around Rs 27 Crore in non-theatrical sales, underscores the film’s potential. The exclusive partnership with Netflix ensures that Nani’s fans and movie enthusiasts worldwide can experience the emotional journey “Hi Nanna” promises.

Mark your calendars for January 4, as “Hi Nanna” starts streaming on Netflix, accompanied by multiple subtitles, enhancing its accessibility to diverse audiences. This early entry into the OTT platform will undoubtedly thrill eager fans awaiting its digital release.