‘Scoop’, a gripping biopic

With a duration of 103 minutes, the film is based on a 2019 BBC television interview by presenter and journalist Emily Maitils and the production team at BBC.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 10:48 PM

Hyderabad: This is an interesting and gripping biographical drama that keeps one hooked not only with its content but also with its style of presentation.

Scoop, the biopic based on an interview with Prince Andrew dwells into different facets including where he being accused of many things, mainly his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein among others. Scoop is a British film directly streamed on the OTT platform Gillian and is directed by Philip Martin and produced by Hilary Salmon and Sanjay Singhal. The key cast is led by Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Rufus Sewell, and Billie Piper.

TWO news and current affairs programme Newsnight, and the screenplay is adapted from the 2022 book Scoops. Scoop is basically not only about the interview with that personality, but also focuses more on how it started, the process, and how it came to be.

It also focuses not only on the famous questions that were triggered by the guest but also on exploring and focusing more on the journalist.

The movie starts with an interesting line: In 2010, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein’s photo was taken by a photographer while they were walking in Central Park.

It basically shows how the media deals with the royals. Each actor played his/ her rold brilliantly and naturally. The film explores how the production department and journalists managed to get an interview from famous royalty and how they succeeded with it.

Title: Scoop

Directors: Philip Martin

Cast: Billie Piper;

Gillian Anderson;

Rufus Sewell; Keeley Hawes

— Nirupama Kodukula