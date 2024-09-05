Hidden cameras spark privacy, safety concerns

Hyderabad: A series of incidents involving hidden cameras in private spaces, ranging from washrooms in educational institutions to hotel rooms and trial rooms in shopping malls, have sent shockwaves through the community, sparking widespread protests and a heightened sense of vulnerability.

The most recent case, where a hidden camera was allegedly discovered in the girls’ hostel washroom of an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh, has led to an uproar. This incident, coupled with similar occurrences in Telangana, has cast a shadow over public and private spaces, prompting serious concerns about the safety and privacy of women.

“Every time I enter a trial room now, I feel a knot in my stomach. I keep checking for hidden cameras, but the anxiety never goes away. It’s like I can’t trust any public space anymore,” said Anusha, a university student from Kukatpally.

“The incident in Andhra Pradesh is horrifying. I always double-check public spaces. This shouldn’t be our responsibility, but I can’t take any chances,” said Kalyani, a teacher from Secunderabad.

In response to these alarming developments, Hyderabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for SHE Teams, Kavita Dara, has stated that a series of stringent measures were already being carried out in the city.

“We have launched a comprehensive inspection drive across Hyderabad, focusing on shopping malls, hotels, and other vulnerable areas,” she said. The initiative, which began during Independence Day celebrations, involves random checks to ensure no hidden cameras go undetected.

Collaborating with the Education Department and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, the police are raising awareness about the dangers of hidden cameras and encouraging the public to report suspicious activities. Kavita Dara emphasised that these random checks will continue and more measures will be considered to enhance safety.

To tackle the hidden camera menace, G Varalakshmi, founder of Heaven Homes Society, has been pivotal in raising awareness and advocating legal reforms through their “Anti Red Eye” campaign. Launched in 2017, the campaign has gained significant traction across Telangana, supported by various government departments.

Varalakshmi advocates a multi-faceted approach to address the issue. She emphasises the need for a systematic crackdown on the sale of spy cameras and stricter regulations.

“We must consider establishing “Mahila Protection Centres” at each mandal level, equipped with Close Circuit Security Video Networks in educational institutions and hostels, directly connected to district authorities for real-time monitoring,” she suggests.

“We need stricter laws, more regular inspections, and a culture of zero tolerance towards these violations,” Varalakshmi asserts. Despite these efforts, the sense of unease among residents persists.

“I appreciate the steps the government is taking, but the fear is still there,” said Radhika, a resident of Banjara Hills. “Every time I enter a changing room or check into a hotel, I can’t help but worry. We need stricter laws and more awareness to really tackle this problem.”

The government’s proactive stance is a promising start, but as hidden camera technology becomes more sophisticated and accessible, the challenge of ensuring safety and privacy is far from over.