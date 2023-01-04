High Court grants permission to TPCC dharna in Hyderabad

The court directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to accord permission to conduct a dharna at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:01 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to accord permission to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to conduct a dharna at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, hearing the lunch motion case, directed the petitioner to submit a fresh representation to the police intimating the date and time of the dharna. It is also directed that the petitioner should ensure participants are not more than 300 and to follow Covid-19 precautions and other conditions, if any, imposed by the police authorities.

B. Ashok Kumar Goud, Working President, representing the party, had approached the High Court challenging the rejection of permission by the police. The Congress party was seeking permission to protest against the issues of sarpanches in the State. The petitioner argued that the rejection order was arbitrary in nature and unconstitutional. On the other hand, the government pleader vehemently opposed granting permission on the grounds of public inconvenience. Hearing both parties, the judge directed grant of permission.