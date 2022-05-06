High end medical equipment at Chest Hospital, ENT Hospital launched

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:17 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: A CT scan worth Rs. 2.15 crore at Government Chest Hospital, Erragadda was inaugurated by Health Minister, T Harish Rao here on Friday.

The Health Minister also visited Koti ENT Hospital, to lay the foundation stone for the construction of an integrated building complex and inaugurate a CT scan.

Later, Harish Rao will visit Sultanbazaar maternity hospital to inaugurate vital surgical equipment in the operation theatres and interact with the health officials.

The CT Scan at Chest Hospital will play a vital role in detecting pulmonary nodules, abnormal tissue in the lungs that could indicate lung cancer, among poor patients.

The CT scan was inaugurated by Harish Rao in the presence of Jubilee Hills MLA, Maganti Gopinath, local public representatives and senior health officials from the hospital including Superintendent, Chest Hospital, Dr Mahaboob Khan.

