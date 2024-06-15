‘High-flying’ thief’s stealing spree comes to an end

Police said the victim Mohd Qutbuddin alias Quddus had previously murdered Syed Mujahed, in 2023 at Jhirra, Asifnagar, over some issue. Mujahed is the brother of Taher, Imran and Muzaffer and the trio wanted to avenge the killing and awaited an opportunity.

16 June 2024

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Asifnagar police on Saturday arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a man reported two days ago. The arrested persons are Syed Taher, his brothers Syed Imran and Syed Muzaffer, and two others Syed Aman and Shaik Javeed.

On noticing Taher and others, the victim started running.

“The five persons chased him and attacked with knives and sticks resulting in serious injuries. The gang fled away from the place as the public had gathered on the road. Quddus was rushed to hospital where he passed away,” said in-charge DCP South West, Sneha Mehra.