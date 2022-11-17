Hyderabad: Two women held for kidnapping infant

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:44 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

(Representational Image). The arrested women are Srivati Dastamma (30) of Peddemul mandal in Ranga Reddy district and Modem Lakshmi (40) of Mominpet mandal in Vikarabad district.

Hyderabad: Two women who kidnapped an infant from Mehdipatnam were arrested by the Asifnagar police on Thursday.

The arrested women are Srivati Dastamma (30) of Peddemul mandal in Ranga Reddy district and Modem Lakshmi (40) of Mominpet mandal in Vikarabad district.

DCP (west) Joel Davis said that on November 6 night, a woman Shabana Begum (26) was asleep under the PVNR Expressway pillar no 13 and 14 when some unknown persons kidnapped her 14 month-old son Mohammed Raheem.

On a complaint from the woman, three special teams were formed to track down the kidnappers and rescue the child. With the help of surveillance cameras the alleged kidnappers were tracked down to Vikarabad railway station and the child was rescued.

“Dastamma and Lakshmi are beggars and were on lookout for the infants on roads, government hospitals and bus stations. On noticing Raheem asleep on the pavement, they kidnapped him. Their intention was to move along with the infant to get public sympathy and collect alms,” said Joel Davis.

The police are verifying if the two women were previously involved in other kidnapping cases in the city.