High mercury levels keep people indoors in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:56 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

The vehicular traffic is minimal on almost all the road stretches. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The showers in the last few days failed to provide extended relief from the hot summer conditions, the mercury continues to stay above 40 degrees Celsius in the city.

As the sun beats down harshly, denizens have been preferring to stay indoors, particularly during the noon and afternoon hours. This has resulted in most of the city roads, including the main thoroughfares wearing a desolate look.

The vehicular traffic is minimal on almost all the road stretches including the ever-buzzing IT corridor of the city. Between 12 noon and 4 pm, the city these days remains bereft of activity whether it be in terms of shopping, entertainment, eating out, or commuting.

Several busy roads and stretches in the city such as Punjagutta, Khairthabad, Masab Tank, and others that used to reel under heavy traffic during normal seasons have now turned nearly empty due to scorching temperatures.

