High-temperature alert in parts of Andhra Pradesh

The highest temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nandiwada of Krishna district and Narasaraopet of Palnadu district. The lowest temperature was 38 degrees Celsius in the state.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:04 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for several districts in central Andhra Pradesh. The districts of Krishna, Eluru, Prakasam, Nellore, and Vijayawada are likely to experience high temperatures of up to 44 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has advised people to take precautions against the heat, such as staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, and avoiding strenuous activity during the day.

Meanwhile, light showers are expected in the coastal districts of Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam.

Here are some tips for staying safe during a heatwave:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, such as water, juice, or sports drinks.

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Stay in an air-conditioned room if possible.

If you experience any heat-related symptoms, such as dizziness, nausea, or vomiting, seek medical attention immediately.