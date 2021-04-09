Hike superannuation age of OU staff, govt urged

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Requesting the Telangana government to increase the retirement age for faculty, the Osmania University Teachers’ Association (OUTA) on Thursday, approached B Vinod Kumar, the Vice-Chairman of TS Planning Board.

Representatives from the association urged Vinod Kumar to bring their request to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and also informed that they, along with TS Federation of Universities Teachers Association (TSFUTA), have been demanding the increase in superannuation age of universities’ teachers to 65 years, keeping up with UGC guidelines.

Vinod Kumar responded positively and informed the representatives that he will bring it to the CM’s notice and explain its necessity, OUTA said in a press release.