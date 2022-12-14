Hilife Brides set to enthral shoppers with exclusive collections

Hilife Exhibition brings in exquisite shopping vibe for the brides with an amazing range on display from December 19 to 21 at HICC Novotel, HITEC City.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: With the ongoing wedding season, Hilife brings an exclusive range of wedding and bridal collection for the brides-to-be in Hyderabad. This December, Hilife Brides is all set to enthral shoppers with an amazing experience of shopping. Check out the brand’s new curated collections for wedding, bridal and designer wear created by top designers across the nation. Hilife Brides aims to give a ‘destination shopping’ experience to fashionistas by showcasing some of the best jewellery, apparel, accessories, footwear and more.

Hilife Exhibition brings in exquisite shopping vibe for the brides with an amazing range on display from December 19 to 21 at HICC Novotel, HITEC City. At an event to announce the launch of the exhibition, actors Ishwarya Vullingala and Kamakshi Bhaskarla, along with city-based models, showcased the products to be on display at the three-day expo.

Speaking on the occasion, Aby Dominic, MD and CEO, Hilife Exhibitions and chief organiser of Hilife Brides, said, “Hilife Brides is a one-of-its-kind exhibition, which will feature an exclusive showcase of wedding and bridal essentials, besides also fashion and lifestyle products such as latest fashion designers, jewellery, wedding jewellery, fashion labels and more. Hilife Brides provides an exclusive avenue for bridal ensemble designers, top jewellers, fashion labels, wedding essential providers, fashion and lifestyle designers, among others.