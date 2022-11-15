Check out exquisite fashion collection at HiLife exhibition

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:05 AM, Tue - 15 November 22

HiLife brings in an exciting display of fashion, glamour, style and luxury from November 19 to 21at HICC-Novotel, HITEC City.

Hyderabad: HiLife Exhibition is back in Hyderabad to captivate fashionistas with an exciting shopping experience. The brand is all set for an exquisite showcase of its special exhibition for the season. HiLife brings in an exciting display of fashion, glamour, style and luxury from November 19 to 21at HICC-Novotel, HITEC City.

One of the biggest and most-loved exhibitions that caters to all your lifestyle, fashion and wedding shopping needs, the expo will showcase its exclusive and luxurious special collection of creative fashion wear, bridal wear, designer wear, lifestyle products, accessories, jewellery and more put together by top fashion labels and designers under one roof.

The artistic collection makes it a must-visit exhibition for shoppers. Actors Ishwarya Vullingala, Krunika Roy, and Preetie Sundar, besides city models, fashion lovers graced the date announcement event of HiLife Exhibition.