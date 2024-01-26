Hybiz TV Realty Awards-2024 honors Real Estate pioneers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 09:25 AM

Hyderabad: The first edition of Hybiz Tv Realty Awards-2024 held at HICC Novotel in Hyderabad on Thursday. Telangana BC Commission Chairman, Dr Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occassion, He said, ” I felt immense pleasure to honour real estate stelwards with Hybiz.tv first edition realty awards. Telangana has not only hoisted its flag in real estate, it has also become a major GDP contributor in India. Realty leaders in Telangana have done commendable work to avail affordable housing to common man. In the coming years, the middle class will be able to get a better deal for their dream homes.”

Several 0ther dignitaries who attended the ebent includes G Ram Reddy,National General Secretary of CREDAI; V Rajasekhara Reddy, President CREDAI Hyderabad, Vijay Vardhan Rao, Senior President Marketing, Maha Cement, Jai Prakash Babu D, Regional Manager LIC Housing Finance Limited, Phanindra Reddy P, Executive Director, Nagarjuna Cement, V Narasimha Reddy, Director, Veera RMC; Arvind Shrimal, Managing Director, Fortune Arrt LED Lighting, Jaidev Meela, Managing Director, Sudhakar Group, M Rajgopal,MD, Hybiz Tv & Telugu Now.

Around 300 nominations in all the categories were judged by the jury members this time.