HiLife Exhibition: Experience three-day expo of fashion and luxury

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: HiLife Exhibition is back in Hyderabad to mesmerise fashion lovers once again with its exciting showcase of enticing collections which spell fashion, glamour, style and luxury. Currently on at HICC-Novotel, HITEC City, the HiLife Exhibition can well be the ultimate destination for all your festive, lifestyle and wedding shopping needs.

Check out the exquisite stylish, luxurious and wedding special ranges with an array of creative fashion wear, bridal wear, designer wear, accessories, jewellery, décor and gift items, etc., on display.

The grand launch of the HiLife expo was attended by actor Riya Suman besides top models and fashionistas who showcased the collection.

Speaking on the occasion, Aby Dominic, MD & CEO, HiLife Exhibitions, said, ““HiLife Exhibition has always been the most-loved and most-awaited fashion-lifestyle-wedding shopping exhibition and we are glad to achieve many records and recognitions for our brand, which is India’s first and perhaps the only Crisil-rated exhibitions and an ISO Quality Certified.

HiLife Exhibition features a record number of fashion labels, fashion designers, artistic brands, etc., under one roof thus providing a wide range of latest fashion and luxury collections.”