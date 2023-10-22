Himachal Pradesh lifts ban on export of safeda, bamboo

Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced to lift the ban on the export of wood of four tree species

By IANS Published Date - 05:20 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced to lift the ban on the export of wood of four tree species

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced to lift the ban on the export of wood of four tree species — safeda, poplar, bamboo and auth — allowing people to export them without any permit.

Also, the transportation of wood of these species within the state will no longer require a permit. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said many farmers in the state cultivate them on a commercial scale and lifting the ban on them would facilitate them to a great extent.

He said the government has also eased restrictions on the export of other forest products, including khair wood, katha, cedarwood oil and several herbs native to the state. For these forest products, a permit from the Forest Department will be required to take them out of the state, he added.

The Chief Minister said the government is mulling to introduce the national transit pass system in the state, enabling individuals to obtain e-permits from the Forest Department, making Himachal Pradesh the sixth state to implement this system.

The transit pass system is expected to bring convenience to permit processes, enhance transparency in the department’s operations and improve departmental functioning, he added.