HP govt to make construction regulations more stringent in Shimla’s green belt areas

By ANI Published Date - 10:35 AM, Fri - 13 October 23

Shimla: Following the devastation in Himachal Pradesh caused by the severe floods, the State Government has decided to make the construction norms more stringent.

A Spokesperson of the State Government said here today that the present State Government has decided to make construction regulations in green belt areas of Shimla district more stringent.

He also said that in April 2022 during the previous BJP Government, approval was given to the Shimla Development Plan.

A draft notification was issued having the provision to construct one and a storeyed building along with parking. A few months ago, the Apex Court was allowed to notify the Shimla Development Plan and it was notified in June 2023 but still this notification has not been implemented.

“In view of the disaster in the state, the government gave instructions to further tighten these rules and in the cabinet meeting, the provisions for construction in the green belt have been further tightened,” said Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on X.

The Spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Government said that in view of the devastation caused by the torrential rains and landslides, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed to make the construction regulations more stringent. Keeping this in view, the Cabinet meeting held on 11th October decided to make the construction regulations more strict.

He said that a decision was taken in the Cabinet to prohibit the construction activities in all the plots which have even a single green or dry tree in the Jakhu hills region. Furthermore, it was also decided to ban the construction activities in those plots where green or dry trees have been found axed or fallen.

He said that this notification would be submitted in the Supreme Court and the Shimla Development Plan would be implemented only after the permission of the Court.

The Spokesperson said that the State Government is committed to protecting and conserving the environment and many significant decisions are being taken in this direction. He said that the State Government is also contemplating bringing more areas of Shimla and its suburbs under the green belt area.