Himachal Pradesh awarded for best performance in National Tobacco Control Programme

A review meeting of the National Tobacco Control Programme was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, at National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), New Delhi.

By ANI Published Date - 07:33 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh has been awarded for being the best-performing state under the National Tobacco Control Programme.

“On this occasion, the State of Himachal Pradesh was awarded for being the best-performing state under the National Tobacco Control Programme. The award was presented by the additional Secretary of Health GOI and was received by Gopal Chauhan, State Programme Officer, National Tobacco Control Programme, National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh.” read the Ministry of Health and Family welfare release.

The State had received two WHO awards for tobacco control in 2012 and 2023 (the only WHO awards for Health for Himachal Pradesh). Till now tobacco control program in Himachal Pradesh is cost effective and sustainable.

Tobacco control in Himachal Pradesh is a classical example of a Government- NGO partnership with the highest political & administrative commitment and partnership among all key stakeholders since 2008.

The Government of Himachal Pradesh started tobacco control by awareness and enforcement and Shimla was declared the first evidence-based smoke-free city on 2nd October 2010. Himachal Pradesh became the first smoke-free State among all the 21 large States in India in 2013.

Apart from this Himachal Pradesh enacted a law for licensing tobacco vendors in 2016. The State imposed a Ban on E – cigarette, a Ban on the sale of gutkha, and issued tobacco-free educational Institution guidelines. As per the Global Adult Tobacco survey 2016-17, tobacco use has reduced from 21.2% ( in 2010) to 16%.

The State surveillance done through ASHA workers (e health card) shows a further decrease to 11.6% in adult tobacco use in the State. The passive smoking at homes has declined from 82.5% to 32.9%. As per the latest Global Youth Tobacco survey the tobacco use among 13-15 age groups in Himachal Pradesh is 1.1% which is lowest in India.

Himachal Pradesh’s model for tobacco control is cost-effective, self-enforcing and sustainable. The state has prepared a strategy to reduce tobacco use to below 10% by 2025 and below 5% by 2030 to achieve tobacco endgame. Himachal Pradesh is on track to achieve the targets.