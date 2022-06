Himanshu qualifies for professional circuit world snooker

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Himanshu Jain qualified for the Pro Circuit World Snooker after defeating Kritsanut Lertsattaythorn 4-3 in the final qualifier in Bangkok.

He became the first Indian to qualify for the professional circuit through Qshool and fifth Indian to play in the Pro Circuit World Snooker.

Yasin Merchant, Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta and Lucky Vatnani were the other players who played in the professional circuit by achieving ranks in the Asian and World Championships.